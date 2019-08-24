Passavant/Gatorade 5K Race Donates Funds to Healthy Jacksonville

A charity race for Jacksonville residents donated to a major cause to give food security and healthy diet choices to local residents. Kevin Eckhoff, Communications Director for Passavant and the Passavant/Gatorade 5K race’s chief organizer, explains: “We were happy to present a check for more than $4800 to Healthy Jacksonville in their efforts to improve access to healthcare for our at-risk city residents.”



Proceeds from each annual race are presented to a local charity or organization. Kevin Eckhoff details where the proceeds will be going from the race: “We were happy to give a portion of the proceeds to send youth from the northeast side to the Western Illinois Youth Camp this summer and from the response from our Healthy Jacksonville representatives, it was a great success. The kids enjoyed the summer camp and learned a lot and actually grew over the summer. They were excited to participate in the camp. The remainder of the money will be used for a future project that Healthy Jacksonville is working on, which is the restoration of Minnie Barr Park.”



Eckhoff presented the check to Healthy Jacksonville Representatives Sarah Karraker, Andrea Phelps, and Erika Jennings; and Passavant President & CEO Dr. Scott Boston.