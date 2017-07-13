Passavant holding free kidney and diabetes screenings

A local hospital will provide free kidney and diabetes screenings at the end of the month.

Passavant Area Hospital is announcing that it’s teaming up with the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois to provide the free tests.

Along with the screenings, patients will also have the chance to speak privately with a healthcare professional about their results and take a tour of the Kidney Mobile. The Kidney Mobile is the only custom unit in the country that travels the state testing individuals for kidney disease.

While the screenings are free, Passavant is urging people to schedule an appointment ahead of time, and says that walk-in appointments will be limited. To schedule an appointment, call 479-5800.

The screenings will take place in the main lobby and meeting rooms at Passavant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.