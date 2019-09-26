Passavant Holds First Real Estate Closing at the Hospital

Passavant Area Hospital was host to a first in its recent history on Monday. In the first-time-for-everything category, the hospital hosted a real estate closing for one of its patients. Arranged by the hospital and CNB Bank & Trust, the hospital arranged a home closing signing for James & Joanne Leeds, according to a press release this afternoon. James had been suffering setbacks in recovery to a severe hip injury requiring inpatient rehabilitation, which would have caused him to miss the signing – a one-year anniversary gift to his new wife Joanne. Facilitated by Shawn McCombs and the home sellers, along with Passavant Chaplain Patsy Kelly, the home closing documents were able to be signed in a hospital meeting room with a small celebration. Attorney Charles McNeely, who was present at the signing, said he has met many clients at the hospital over the past 45 years for various legal decisions, but he had never witnessed a real estate closing during that time.

