Passavant Hospital Gets Gold Seal from the Joint Commission

Passavant Area Hospital has earned high honors from the Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation.

Hospital president and CEO, Dr Scott Boston, made the announcement today. The Joint Commission has given Passavant the Gold Seal of Approval.

Affiliate vice president Christina Rollins says this honor should mean something to the community, because it looks at all aspects of the hospital care and administration.

Rollins says the accreditation is voluntary, and is the gold standard for hospitals.

She says the commission gives notice that the hospital will be checked within the next 12 to 15 months, but the hospital does not know when exactly.

The commission visited Passavant in April of this year for three days.

She says the commission will visit every three years.

Passavant Area Hospital is the largest employer in Jacksonville.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

