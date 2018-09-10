Passavant Hospital Laboratory accredited by CAP

The Passavant Hospital Lab just earned praise from a renowned national organization.

The Laboratory Department at Passavant Area Hospital was recently awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists through their Commission of Laboratory Accreditation. This decision comes after representatives of the college held an on-site inspection. Passavant’s Laboratory division now joins over 7,500 other laboratories to have earned this recognition nationwide.

In a public statement, licensed medical laboratory scientist through the American Society for Clinical Pathology and Administrative Director of the Passavant Laboratory Misty Farris says accreditation from the College of American Pathologists is a defined mark of excellence for laboratory medicine.

The College of American Pathologists has been running their Laboratory Improvement Programs for the last 65 years. Proficiency testing has been provided to approximately 20,000 laboratories worldwide. Improvement Programs have been established in over 100 countries. The Passavant Laboratory employs 43 people and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.