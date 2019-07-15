Passavant Hospital Offering Hands-On Healthcare Program

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the healthcare industry?

Passavant Area Hospital is giving people that opportunity with Hands-On Healthcare. A program offered to high school and college students, as well as adult community members for a chance to participate with current healthcare professionals. The program offers sessions to people at no charge and participants can come to as many sessions as they want. The program is also offered for anyone anyone interested in a career in healthcare. There is a limit of 40 participants per session at the hospital. The next session they are offering is with a focus on a general overview of healthcare.

Julie Gound, supervisor of the Educational Services Department, talks about what you can expect if you sign up to come to a session.

“Hands-On Healthcare is open to both high school and college students, as well as adult community members who are interested in learning more about healthcare careers. The program will allow participants the opportunity to engage with current healthcare professionals and they will get to participate in activities and simulations while in a hospital setting. This particular Hands-On Healthcare, because we have several different topics for the sessions, is looking at laboratory science, medical imaging, respiratory therapy and rehabilitation services which include physical therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy. We will also be providing them information regarding education requirements for careers in those areas.”

Gound also explains what different types of activities you can participate in while at the session.

“They are going to be doing activities and simulations all in different things. They may be in cardio pulmonary in the respiratory therapy, they may be doing EKG’s on each other and practicing how those go. In imaging, doing x-rays on a skeleton to see what the differences look like and how those things work. Also seeing how the different therapies work and rehabilitation services.”

Gound also made sure to include any additional information regarding how you can get involved with the program and when you need to be aware of when the sessions are occurring.

“If they wish to participate they can register at passavanthospital.com. They can find the registration form under the connect tab in the events drop down box and the registration is free to all participants. Anyone under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or legal guardian and that form is also on the registration site. They can just print it out and have it sent in prior to the date. This session for lab science, rehabilitation services, medical imaging and respiratory therapy is August 1, from 2-4:30 p.m.”

For any additional questions, you can call 217-479-5800.