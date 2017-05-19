Passavant hosting 25th annual 5 & 10K race later this month

Next Saturday, May 27th, is a chance to win prizes, stay fit, and celebrate an anniversary.

Next weekend is the Passavant-Gatorade 5 and 10K at Passavant Area

Hospital. This is the 25th Anniversary of 5 and 10k, and Kevin Eckhoff of Passavant joined WLDS’ AM Conversation earlier this week to tell us about this year’s event and some of its history.

Eckhoff tells how the 5/10 k got its start:

“It was an event to kind of publicize the hospital’s anniversary that they were celebrating that year. It was just sort of an idea I came up with and they just said ‘go for it.’ I remember the first year it absolutely poured rain, there were rivers running through the parking lots at Passavant, and we had sixt-five runners and we’ve grown a lot since then,” Eckhoff explains.

He explains what makes this race special and different from other races.

“I think its kind of the premier race in Jacksonville. We offer a lot of new things I think that other races don’t offer. For instance, if you want to take a shower after the race we’ve partnered with fitness world. Just walk across the street, show your race number, take a shower after the race if you’re a runner from out of town. We’ve always offered that, not a lot of races do that. Some of the best refreshments you’ll have after a race. Gatorade is our major sponsor of course. As soon as you cross the finish line, a volunteer will hand you a bottle of Gatorade. So you don’t have to worry about the liquids when you cross the finish line.”

Eckhoff also lets us know when and how to register for the race:

“6:30AM is race day registration, the gun goes off at 7:30, we’re ready to go. People can register now at passavanthospital.com, that’s the easiest way to do it. You save yourself 5 bucks, 20 now, 25 the day of the race. You can do it online until the Wednesday before the race until 12 noon, and then you can register at our packet pickups and then the day of the race.”

The next Jacksonville Packet Pickup is Friday, May 26th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Main Lobby at Passavant Area Hospital.

The race will begin and end on Founders Lane. Both courses are USA Track and Field-certified.

All race finishers will receive a Passavant-Gatorade Race 25th Anniversary commemorative medal. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female finishers in each race and the first, second, and third place finishers, male and female, in 14 different age categories.

The 25th Annual Passavant-Gatorade 5 and 10K race will take place next Saturday, May 27th, and will begin at 7:30 AM.

To register for the race, click here.