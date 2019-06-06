Passavant hosting Youth Mental Health First-Aid training for local parents, professionals

Passavant Area Hospital is partnering with Memorial Behavioral Health to host a program later this month to train community members to learn how to identify and respond to youth showing signs of mental illness and substance abuse.

The program is Friday, June 28th from 8:30 to 5. The sessions will be held in Meeting Rooms 2 and 3 at Passavant Hospital. Entrance fee is $16.95 and includes a training manual.

The 8-hour training is designed for adults who work with youth. The training offers skills needed to provide initial support for adolescents ages 12-18. Passavant says parents, health and human service workers, teachers, and caregivers in reaching out to youth who may be developing mental health or substance abuse issues and connect them to appropriate care.

The four hospitals of Memorial Health System and Memorial Behavioral Health sponsor Mental Health First Aid for communities in central Illinois.

Register at memorialbehavioralhealth.org and click on the Professional Training link.

For more information, call 217-757-2493 or email MBHTraining@mhsil.com.