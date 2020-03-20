Passavant Implements No Visitor Policy

Passavant Area Hospital will have a strict no-visitor policy until further notice after a directive was issued by Memorial Health Systems earlier today. The restrictions, with some exceptions, will begin at 7AM tomorrow. The decision was made as part of the hospitals’ ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and healthcare professionals.

Family members and other support persons will be able to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients and should give nursing staff their contact information.

The new guidelines for the hospitals are as follows:

One support person will be allowed per patient in the maternity department. This must be the same person for the duration of the patient’s stay.

Patients undergoing surgery are permitted one support person over the age of 18.

Patients undergoing emergency care are permitted one support person over the age of 18.

Visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

Pediatric inpatients may have one parent or guardian as their support person.

Patients reporting for outpatient services should ask their support person to wait in the car until the visit is over.

Exemptions are also permitted for patients on end-of-life care. Please call Passavant’s Front Desk for guidance in specific situations.

This comes just a day after Passavant initiated special triage for entry into Emergency Departments. Now, anyone entering the hospital will be screened by having their forehead checked with a scan thermometer. Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 F or if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat.

Each of Memorial Health System hospitals will also have limited access at designated entrances. The main lobby and emergency west entrances at Passavant are open for access. Family members can call the Passavant Front Desk at 245-9541 for further information.