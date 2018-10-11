Passavant partial hospitalization director on new program

A new health facility in Jacksonville is offering group therapies with added individual care.

The Passavant Area Hospital adult partial hospitalization program opened on October 1st at 559 North Westgate Avenue, just west of the main Passavant Hospital campus.

Partial hospitalization offers a bridge between full-time inpatient therapy and outpatient services that don’t offer daily or weekly care. The partial hospitalization program will allow the hospital’s clients to attend group therapy sessions every weekday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Katie Turley is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker/Passavant Hospital Partial Hospitalization program coordinator, and she was a guest on a recent WLDS AM Conversation. Turley breaks down this new program.

This program is for adults and is a group program. Average length of stay is about three weeks, though that depends on the individual. The 5 hours that a client is here is the group settings. Individuals have a meeting with our medical director once a week as well. The goal of this program is based off of cognitive behavioral therapy. We are teaching patients coping skills and healthy mindsets, learning to get rid of any negative thinking and moving towards overall mood stabilization.”



Turley says all the program’s staff are dedicated to the partial hospitalization patients.

“Patients can expect a group of approximately 10 people, maybe a little bit more. We have three therapists, a behavioral health technician, a nurse, and our medical director. Basically, they come in and we let them know what the day is going to look like. Every week there is a set theme of group discussions, split into four-week sections. We are trying to help people get rid of the negative coping mechanisms that can develop.”



Turley explains the different wats that someone might be added to the Passavant partial hospitalization program.

“People can be discharged from the hospital and come to us, somewhat like a step down from more intensive care. They can also come from outpatient or social service agencies and different community providers as a step up from the traditional once every week or every two week. This would be so that we can intervene to help prevent hospitalization or help stabilize even further after hospitalization.”



For more information, call (217) 479-5646, or follow this link to the official online page at passavanthospital.com