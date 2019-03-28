Passavant President and CEO will resign in June

The President and CEO of Passavant Area Hospital has announced his resignation.

Harry Schmidt will serve his last day in the role at the local hospital on June 30th.

Schmidt has led Passavant Area Hospital, one of four hospitals within Memorial Health System, since January of 2017. He has been with the Memorial health system since 2007.

While at Passavant, Schmidt has overseen a Center for Pain Management expansion, the weight loss and wellness services and outpatient radiation services, establishment of the Women’s Health Center, and a partnership with SIU Medicine for OB/GYN services.

Under his leadership, Passavant’s nursing team earned Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the third time; Magnet designation is considered the gold standard of nursing excellence. Only 3 percent of the nation’s hospital have earned a Magnet designation three consecutive times.

Schmidt also spearheaded development of the Healthy Jacksonville community health partnership as well as extensive renovation of 35 patient rooms and the nonprofit hospital’s front entrance.

In terms of declaring his resignation, Schmidt says it is time for him to focus on family.

I would like to thank the Board of Directors and the community and the staff here at Passavant Area Hospital for the opportunity to lead here at Passavant, and in the Jacksonville community in general. I think everyone has been really fantastic for me, and there is an outstanding leadership team here from the Board on down through the management here at the hospital. Obviously, that is complimented by the leadership of the Memorial Health System as well. Each of us comes to a time in our career when we need to make a choice regarding priorities in life. My family and I have decided that this is the best time for me to step down from this position so that I can focus on being the husband and father that my family needs at this time.”



Before Passavant, Schmidt served as vice president of Memorial Health System’s facilities management division. He began at the health system in the Information Services department in 2007.