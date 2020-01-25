Passavant Receives B.C.B.S. Blue Distinction Center Designation

Passavant Area Hospital was recognized as a Blue Distinction Center for knee and hip replacement by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program recognizes healthcare providers for their quality care and patient results. Blue Distinction Centers are healthcare facilities and providers recognized for their expertise in delivering specialty care.

Dr. Scott Boston, Passavant President and CEO. Says “Our designation as a Blue Distinction Center in our hip and knee program serves as another validation of the excellent patient care provided at Passavant Area Hospital,” Boston said. “This recognition is further testament to the great work performed every day by our staff and physician partners and reflects our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Boston said that facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for knee and hip replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and re-admissions.

Patients receiving hip or knee replacements at Passavant Area Hospital go through the hospital’s JointWorks program, a multidisciplinary approach that provides each patient with a case manager and an experienced team of orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, therapists and social workers who guide patients through each step of the replacement process from pre-surgery education to post-surgical rehabilitation.

JointWorks also helps the spouse or loved one learn the best ways to provide support and encouragement to the patient. Passavant performs nearly 150 joint replacement procedures each year.

For more information on the JointWorks program at Passavant, call 217-479-5800.