Passavant receives gift honoring memory of Leland Capps, whose trust has helped fund patients needs for 75 years

A local hospital received a unique gift to honor the memory of a local man whose working relationship has helped area patients for the past 75 years.

Passavant Area Hospital was presented with a special blanket from US Ban Wealth Management to honor the memory of Leland Capps at a presentation yesterday afternoon. Capps’ involvement with Passavant Hospital began three-quarters of a century ago, when he established a trust that would help benefit hundreds of patients at Passavant for the next seven-and-a-half decades.

Executive Director of the Passavant Foundation Pam Martin was on hand for the presentatio. Martin discusses what it means to Passavant to be able to continue fulfilling the wishes of the Capps family over the past 75 years and beyond.

“It shows our commitment to honoring the family’s wish. We use the money today just as Leland Capps intended when he created the trust in the early 1920s. Again it was executed the year after his death, he died in 1942 and the trust started in 1943. It shows that great generosity and support from the community, and all of it goes to benefit our patients and their care here at Passavant,” Martin says.

Specifically, the trust established by Capps in honor of his parents, Joseph and Ella Tandy, provides funds that are then used to assist Passavant patients who are unable to afford certain medical services.

As for the blanket itself, the Capps family presented a Pendleton reproduction of an American Indian blanket.