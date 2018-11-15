Passavant receives Magnet designation for third time

Passavant Area Hospital received one of the highest recognitions in nursing excellence for the third time in just under a decade.

Around one hundred people packed a meeting room at Passavant Hospital this afternoon for a phone call to find out that the hospital has been designated as a Magnet hospital, one of the highest honors an organization can receive for professional nursing practice by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, or ANCC. This is the third time Passavant has been awarded the Magnet designation, having achieved the honor in 2009 and 2014. As such, Passavant becomes one of 44 healthcare organizations in Illinois and 469 out of nearly 63-hundred in the United States to share this designation.

On hand for the phone call was President and CEO Harry Schmidt, who reflects on what it means for Passavant to not only achieve this designation, but to have done so for the third time in nine years.

“Doing it once is really fantastic, doing it a second time means we’re on this journey to excellence and we’re never satisfied with our current performance, doing it a third time is simply amazing. In healthcare we like to think of ourselves as lifelong learners, and we’re always learning, we’re always trying to improve, and we’re always trying to deliver great outcomes for our patients. Only three percent of hospitals in the United States achieve Magnet designation for a third time, and that really speaks to the excellence to be a national leader here in Jacksonville, Illinois and here at Passavant,” says Schmidt.

Passavant Affiliate Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Leanna Wynn says the designation is special because the standards of the Magnet Program become increasingly lofty each year.

“They continue to raise the bar every time with the standards, so once you meet those standards then for the next time, because it is over a four-year period, they raise the bar with what the expectations are. Because the focus on Magnet is to make sure that, internationally, they’re promoting excellence in patient care. The only way they can do that is, once the folks achieve standards, to make those standards a little bit harder, raising the bar for people next time. That’s what makes it difficult, because you’ve made this level of achievement, but you can’t just meet the standards and think that next time you’ll also meet the standards, because they continue to raise the bar,” Wynn explains.

The Magnet designation process involves an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.