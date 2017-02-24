Passavant Taking Applications For Nursing Camp

Passavant Area Hospital is now accepting applications for a free four day
summer camp for high school students with an interest in nursing. Teens
Experiencing Nursing (TEN), will be held June 27-30 at the nonprofit
community hospital.
The program begins with an orientation at the Memorial Center for
Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St., Springfield, where students
will participate in skills training and simulations in the
state-of-the-art learning facility. They will spend the following three
days in Jacksonville, where they will have the opportunity to job shadow
and interact with nursing staff on several nursing units throughout
Passavant Area Hospital. Campers will also spend a day at MacMurray
College in Jacksonville to learn about pursuing a professional nursing
degree.
The TEN Camp will be limited to 15 students. Students who wish to intend the
camp, will need to complete an application, which includes a school
counselor reference, written permission from parents or guardians and a
multiple-essay questionnaire explaining why they want to become a nurse.
The deadline to apply is March 24.
Applications are available by clicking HERE.