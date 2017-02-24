Passavant Taking Applications For Nursing Camp

Passavant Area Hospital is now accepting applications for a free four day

summer camp for high school students with an interest in nursing. Teens

Experiencing Nursing (TEN), will be held June 27-30 at the nonprofit

community hospital.

The program begins with an orientation at the Memorial Center for

Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St., Springfield, where students

will participate in skills training and simulations in the

state-of-the-art learning facility. They will spend the following three

days in Jacksonville, where they will have the opportunity to job shadow

and interact with nursing staff on several nursing units throughout

Passavant Area Hospital. Campers will also spend a day at MacMurray

College in Jacksonville to learn about pursuing a professional nursing

degree.

The TEN Camp will be limited to 15 students. Students who wish to intend the

camp, will need to complete an application, which includes a school

counselor reference, written permission from parents or guardians and a

multiple-essay questionnaire explaining why they want to become a nurse.

The deadline to apply is March 24.

Applications are available by clicking HERE.

