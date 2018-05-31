Passavant to Close, Temporarily, Circle Drive next week

The circle drive at the main entrance of Passavant Hospital will close for a period of time, starting next week.

The drive will close next Wednesday, and remain closed for about four weeks.

Passavant officials say the curb along the main drive will be eliminated, making it safer for visitors as they enter and leave the hospital.

The handicapped parking near the circle drive will be unavailable during the update. Additional handicapped parking spaces will be opened in the south parking lot.

The main entrance will remain open and visitors may use the stairs and ramp.

