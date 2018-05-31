The circle drive at the main entrance of Passavant Hospital will close for a period of time, starting next week.
The drive will close next Wednesday, and remain closed for about four weeks.
Passavant officials say the curb along the main drive will be eliminated, making it safer for visitors as they enter and leave the hospital.
The handicapped parking near the circle drive will be unavailable during the update. Additional handicapped parking spaces will be opened in the south parking lot.
The main entrance will remain open and visitors may use the stairs and ramp.
Passavant to Close, Temporarily, Circle Drive next week
By Gary Scott on May 31 at 10:45am
The circle drive at the main entrance of Passavant Hospital will close for a period of time, starting next week.