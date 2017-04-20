Passavant to host program on mental illness and substance abuse

A local hospital is hosting a program early next month on mental illness and substance abuse awareness.

Passavant Area Hospital announced yesterday that they’ve partnered with Memorial Behavior Health to train members of the community on how to identify and respond to adults showing signs of substance abuse and mental illness.

The program covers Mental Health First Aid, which teaches adults specific signs of mental illness and addictions. Within Mental Health First Aid, visitors will learn a five-step action plan to assess a situation and help, the impact of substance use disorders and mental health, as well as local resources they can use to help.

Sponsoring the Mental Health First Aid program for communities in central Illinois are the four hospitals of Memorial Health System and Memorial Behavioral Health.

To find out more, call 217-588-7804. To register, go to memorialbehavioralhealth.org and click on the link for Professional Training. WLDS-WEAI also plans to have guests the first week of May to further discuss the upcoming program, which takes place Wednesday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.