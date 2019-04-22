Passavant’s Rollins Receives Fellow Designation

A leader of the Healthy Jacksonville Initiative was recently recognized by fellow leaders in her field. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, recently recognized registered dietician nutritionist Christina Rollins of Passavant Area Hospital, as a Fellow. This designation recognizes Rollins’ commitment to the field of dietetics and celebrates her professional accomplishments and pursuit of life-long learning.

Rollins details how she got involved with the academy.“I’ve been active in [the academy] since I was an undergrad. Since then, I’ve been active in the organization and in the field doing a variety of activities with a nutrition focus, including community service, research, publication, and public speaking. Then, as I grew in my career, I mentored other practitioners who were less seasoned and learning and growing their own career path. As I was accomplishing and gaining all of these things throughout the years, one of my colleagues said you really should look at the Fellow opportunities.”

A Fellow signifies that a member has lived up to the Academy’s values of customer focus, integrity, innovation and social responsibility. Rollins discusses what it means to be a fellow in the academy.“The acronym associated with the accreditation is F.A.N.D., so Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Essentially, that is the designation that other fellows in the field will recognize and acknowledge that you’ve met those four different pillars of excellence and that you are an active and engaging member of the nutrition and healthcare community.”

Rollins goes on to say that her involvement in the academy has been helpful to the Jacksonville community by expanding her resources. She says that the academy resources allow Passavant to have the most up-to-date resources on nutrition and diet to further bring good health to the area.

Rollins currently serves as affiliate vice president of Operations, Quality and Safety at Passavant, an affiliate of Memorial Health System. Prior to joining Passavant, she served as director of Food and Nutrition Services at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Rollins is the chair-elect for Dietitians in the Nutrition Support Dietetic Practice Group and recently received an award for excellence in management by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a member of the Jacksonville Rotary Club, and has led numerous health and community improvement initiatives, including Healthy Jacksonville.