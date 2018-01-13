Passavant’s Women’s Health Center expands services

A local medical center focused on women’s health has recently expanded its facility to provide higher quality care for area residents.

The Women’s Health Center at Passavant Area Hospital is now larger than ever and in a new location, providing expanded services to fit the medical needs specific to female health.

Nurse Practitioner Kaitlyn Weise with the Women’s Health Center joined WLDS’ AM Conversation earlier this week to discuss some of the changes and improvements that have taken place at the facility over the last several weeks. She first shares the various services provided by the new facility.

“Our facility provides quality health care services that meet the unique needs of women throughout their lives. Our department provides a variety of comprehensive services throughout all stages of a woman’s life. This includes care for adolescence, women of childbearing age and women at mid-life and even beyond, so such services that we provide include yearly wellness checks, contraception counseling, hormone replacement therapy, STD testing, prenatal care and treatment of pelvic organ prolapse. These are only a few of the services that we offer to women in the community,” explains Weise.

Weise says the Women’s Health Center has recently partnered with two separate groups, one of which being a section of Passavant Hospital.

“Our facility actually just recently partnered with our labor and delivery floor to initiative a new program called the ‘Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative.’ This is a global program, it assists hospitals in providing mothers with information, confidence and skills necessary to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies safely,” Weise says.

Aside from that partnership, she says the facility also now provides services that used to only be available in Springfield.

“We’ve recently partnered with SIU Center for Maternal Fetal Medicine in Springfield. They bring high quality care to women in central Illinois who face complication or high risk pregnancies, and this partnership has allowed the Maternal Fetal Medicine to utilize our new women’s health center and they see local patients who have high risk pregnancies so they don’t have to travel all the way to Springfield. They’re here on Monday’s and Wednesdays,” says Weise.

Passavant’s new Women’s Health Center is now located at 610 North Westgate, just north of the emergency room. Area women can make an appointment at the facility by calling 217-243-8455. To hear more about the Women’s Health Center and all of the services it provides, listen to our full interview with Weise online at WLDS/WEAI.com.