Pathway Services Confirms Brundage Exit

By Benjamin Cox on August 13 at 8:38am

Pathway Services yesterday confirmed a WLDS report that the agency is seeking a new executive director.

WLDS-WEAI news reported last Tuesday that Stephen Brundage had been placed on administrative leave as executive director of Pathway Services.

A press release yesterday indicated Brundage is leaving the organization. No reason was cited in the release for the change.

Pathway chairman Dr. Jason McDowell says the organization appreciates Brundage’s passion for the job, and wished him well. The release also quoted Brundage as saying he enjoyed his years of service at Pathway.

Brundage joined Pathway in 2005. He helped developed the organization’s new home at 1905 West Morton.

Dr. McDowell says the board will begin a search for a new leader in the near future.