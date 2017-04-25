Patrick Anderson Discusses Goodwill’s Grand Reopening

A local business seems to be booming in a new location

Goodwill’s Grand Reopening at their new location at 1205 W Morton was this past Saturday, and we caught up with Land of Lincoln Goodwill’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications Patrick Anderson to discuss how to grand reopening went for the charitable business:

“It was a fantastic weekend for our new store at our new location on Morton. We had over 1,000 customers come through the store Saturday and Sunday combined. The store is much larger than our previous location. Nice parking. We were also hosting an E-waste recycling event in the parking lot on Saturday as well. Which a lot of folks from the area brought their old computers and electronics and gave them to us so that we could recycle them responsibly. Overall it was a fantastic weekend.”

Anderson says that the new location is also seeing continued success into this week as well:

“We had an excellent Monday as well. I haven’t been able to see what the customer count is from yesterday but just based on the volume that was reported from Monday, obviously we still have basically record breaking groups of people coming out to see the new store and shop what we have.”

Though these record number of shoppers is important, Goodwill also relies on donations. Anderson let us know where the new donation drop off is at:

“The actual donation door at our new store is just to the left of our front doors of the store. So, they can pull right up in front of the store, there’s a donation door and the donation attendants will be happy to jump out and grab their donated items right from their car and give them a donation receipt so they can claim it as a a tax reduction. It’s very simple. It’s very easy. It’s right there by the front door.

Anderson and the rest of the Goodwill staff invite you to come out and see the new store, that he says is “much, much bigger than the old store.” That new location is at 1205 W Morton next to Farm and Home Supply.