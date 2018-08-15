Patterson, Richardson to step down from Jacksonville City Council

The Jacksonville City Council will soon look to replace two of its members, as both Ward 3 aldermen plan on relocating in the near future.

At Monday night’s city council meeting it was briefly noted that two of the current aldermen would not be present for an upcoming vote regarding a liquor ordinance, and Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard officially confirmed yesterday that both Marcy Patterson and Travis Richardson, both of Ward 3, will be resigning in the near future.

Patterson is relocating to a residence outside of Ward 3, while Richardson is reported to be leaving the city to pursue a new employment opportunity. According to the paper, Mayor Ezard says he believes Monday was the last meeting for Patterson, and that Richardson’s final city council meeting will be on August 28th.

Mayor Ezard reportedly says that he’s been speaking with people that could potentially fill the void left by Patterson and Richardson’s exits, and that he foresees at least one replacement alderman to be appointed sooner rather than later to represent Ward 3.

Richardson has served as aldermen for Ward 3 since his election in 2015, and his current term is set to expire in 2019. Patterson was re-elected to her position representing Ward 3 in 2017 and is currently serving a term that’s set to expire in 2021.