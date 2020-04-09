Pearl Man Injured In Missouri ATV Accident

A Pearl, Illinois man was seriously injured in an ATV Crash on private property in Ralls County, Missouri Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release that a 2019 Polaris Ranger driven by 57 year old Jeff S. Kugler was traveling east on private property off Pike County Road 4 in Missouri at 5:15 p.m. and overturned.

Kugler was taken by Survival Flight to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County EMS and Pike County Missouri EMS.

Kugler’s condition has not been given as of the time of this report.