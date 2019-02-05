Pension Buyout Program Projections Fall Short

Savings from a State of IL pension buyout program have fallen drastically short of projections during its first fiscal year, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

A pair of voluntary buyout plans were offered giving members immediate lump sum payouts of 60% of their pension value in exchange for giving up future benefits.

However, of the more than $400 million in projected savings, only $13 million dollars has been generated during the fiscal year that ended on June 30th.

Jeff Houch, assistant to the executive secretary at State Employee Retirement Services said that there were “flaws and inconsistencies” with the benefit payment projection model that was used to determine the financial impact of the plan.

Members of the Teachers Retirement System gained eligibility to the program in January of this year. Of the 3,224 members, only 79 have elected to participate.

While members of the State Universities Retirement System were not eligible to participate until the start of the new fiscal year that began on July 1st.

The State Employee Retirement System buyouts have generated roughly $20 million in total savings so far, Houch said. Houch also stated that the “very rough” projected savings figures for the second year are between $30 to $35 million.

Illinois is currently worst in the nation in unfunded pension liabilities, totaling more than $134 billion.

Jeremy Coumbes contributed to this report.