Penstone Airport Inoperable Due to Vandalism on Christmas Day

Pittsfield’s Penstone Airport was closed by the city yesterday after Christmas night vandalism. KHQA reports that Pittsfield Mayor John Hayden confirmed that the airport had to be closed due to vandalism of runway lights that took place during the overnight hours on Wednesday. Until repairs are made to the lights, the airport will be inoperable due to FAA regulations.

Pittsfield Airport Manager John Guthrie told KHQA that law enforcement personnel were on the runway yesterday assessing damages and taking evidence for a criminal investigation prior to repairs beginning. Penstone is a publicly owned airport that lies 2 miles north of the city on U.S. 54 and is a 24 hour self-service fuel station for all types of aircraft. The airport has been in operation since 1974.