People’s Bank & Trust Has New VP of Business Banking

A local banking institution has a new Vice President of Business Banking. People’s Bank & Trust announced yesterday that Mike LaTempt will be joining the executive offices of People’s Bank and Trust as their new Vice President of Business Banking based out of their White Hall location.

LaTempt, a native of Roxana and current resident of Jerseyville, recently worked as a commercial lender handling agriculture and business lending at a bank in Jerseyville since 2012. Prior to that, he was a Customer Service Manager for US Bank in Edwardsville. LaTempt began his career working in the financial services area for Stifel Nicolaus & Co. following college graduation.

Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally owned and managed independent community bank with ten offices located in Altamont, Charleston, Chatham, Morrisonville, Palmyra, Pana, Taylorville, Tower Hill, Waverly and White Hall.