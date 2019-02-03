Peoria Man Injured in Brown County Motorcycle Crash

A Peoria man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Brown County yesterday morning. 59 year old Dale A Howard, Sr. was traveling northbound on Illinois 107 on a 2014 Harley Davidson just north of the Brown & Pike County line in Brown County. Howard ran off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason into the ditch and overturned.

Brown County EMS, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies, Brown County Fire Department, Pike County EMS, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pike County Fire Department, and Air Evac all responded to the scene. Howard was transported by Air Evac helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for unknown injuries. His current status is unknown at this time. Illinois State Police officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.