Perry announces campaign for House of Reps seat for Illinois’ 100th District

A Pike County man is throwing his name in the running for the position of State Representative for Illinois’ 100th District.

Thirty-eight year old Pittsfield native Jonas Petty announced his candidacy for the position through a news release this morning.

Petty is running for the position currently occupied by Republican State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville, who has held that seat since first being appointed in December 2012. Illinois’ 100th District encompasses all or parts of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike and Scott Counties.

WLDS/WEAI News caught up with Petty to discuss his decision to run. Petty explains what prompted him to get into the race.

“My campaign is based on that my actions will align with my values. I think that that is what is so missing, and we’ve allowed politicians to get away with that for so long. You say you’re a conservative, but you vote yes for a tax hike with no cost-cutting, you take union money from pacts but you say you’re a conservative. Our actions, at some point, have to align with our values, and that’s what the voters want and deserve,” says Petty.

Petty, who is running as a Republican, discusses some of his background both professionally and politically.

“I have no prior political experience. I’m degreed in engineering, I’ve worked in construction my whole life, and I’ve been an entrepreneur for the last fifteen years of my life. So I’ve kind of gotten to see it firsthand what happens when you work really really hard and try to make the best decisions you can and you grow a company, and help build a community to make it a little better. Everywhere along the way, you’re held accountable,” says Petty.

The state of Illinois contains 118 House seats, all of which will be up for election come next fall. If elected, each member of the Illinois House of Representatives serves a term of two year. The next election for all members of the Illinois House of Representatives will take place on November 6, 2018.