Petersburg Campground Fire Victim’s Identity Released

Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy and Coroner Ben Hollis has released the identity of the deceased from a campground fire in Petersburg last Sunday.

The victim in the fatal fire which occurred at the NSPOA Campground, formerly the Jellystone Campground, in Petersburg on March 1st has been identified as 52 year-old Michael J. Londrigan of Petersburg.

DNA results received today confirmed the identity of the deceased. Final cause of death remains pending, however preliminary results are that he died due to injuries sustained from the fire and no foul play is suspected at this time.