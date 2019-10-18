Petersburg Man Identified as Springfield Crash Victim

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 18, 2019 at 5:25pm

A Petersburg man has been identified as the individual killed in a traffic accident in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said in a press release today that 50 year old Anthony Johnson of Pertersburg was pronounced deceased at Memorial Medical Center’s E.R. at 2:23 pm yesterday.

Johnson was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle that was traveling near the corner of Koke mill Road and La Conner Drive.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly had a medical emergency causing the vehicle to crash through a fence and caught fire around 1:43 pm.

The Springfield Fire Department extinguished the flames within minutes and the driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a report by WICS in Springfield.

Five adults and one minor was injured in the accident.

Edwards scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death to Johnson for this afternoon.