Petersburg man struck by moving vehicle on I-72 over the weekend

A Petersburg man remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the interstate this weekend.

According to reports from Illinois State Police, 32-year old Matthew Wallick, of Petersburg, suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 72 this weekend.

Reports say that Wallick was walking east on or near the shoulder of Interstate 72 when he was struck by a vehicle travelling east at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle did not stop after striking Wallick.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the incident. And anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 217-786-6677, or Crimestoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties at 217-788-8324.