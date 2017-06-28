Phone conference scheduled in murder trial to discuss potential witnesses, continuance

The defense team in the trial of Robert Gill, a Jacksonville man facing murder from an incident in 2015, filed for another continuance at yesterday’s pre trial hearing.

Gill is accused of murdering his former son-in-law, 36-year old Andrew Maul, in September of 2015. While the trial has seen a number of delays, it could be seeing yet another.

At a hearing yesterday, the state prosecution team filed a discovery summary of evidence comprised of as many as 33,000 files and 33 gigabits worth of data in the case against Gill. In response, Defense Attorney Scott Hanken filed a continuance to provide time for the defense to review the discovery summary and confirm dates for a potential expert witness.

Circuit Judge April Troemper decided to schedule another phone conference tomorrow to discuss potential witnesses as well as a continuance.

While the date for the trial remains scheduled for August 7th, there will be another pre trial hearing on July 21st at 2 p.m.