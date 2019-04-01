Pike County crash sends three juveniles to hospital

A traffic crash this morning in Pike County sent three juveniles to hospital for treatment of injuries.

A press release from Illinois State Police District 20 detailed a preliminary report of the accident.

At around 7:45 am, a 16 year old male from Hull was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on State Highway 106. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes at the intersection with State Highway 96.

According to the preliminary report, a 16 year old female in a Nissan Altima was driving with a 12 year old passenger. Both the 16 year old female and the 12 year old male are from Kinderhook, according to state police.

The Silverado was stopped behind a vehicle, which was yielding to oncoming traffic in order to make a left turn onto State Highway 96 northbound. The driver of the Altima failed to reduce speed and rear ended the Silverado. EMS arrived on scene and transported all three parties to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting agencies include Pike County EMS and the Hull/Kinderhook Fire Department.

According to state police, all three of the juveniles were properly wearing their seat belts.

The 16 year old female and driver of the Altima was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.