Pike County Crash Sends Woman to Hannibal Hospital

A Louisiana, Missouri woman was transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Rockport in Pike County this morning. 62 year old Donna M. Sapp of Louisiana, Missouri was traveling northbound in her 2014 Chevrolet Impala at about 10AM this morning on Illinois Route 96 near Rockport in Pike County, Illinois when she began to have a medical emergency and lost consciousness. The vehicle made a sharp right off the highway and struck a culvert. Pike County EMS, Hull Kinderhook Fire Protection, and Illinois State Police District 20 responded to the scene. Sapp was transported to Hannibal, Missouri Regional Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash as well as for further health issues. Sapp was wearing a safety belt and no citations have been issued at this time.

