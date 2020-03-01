Pike County Interstate Crash Sends 1 To Hospital

Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pike County EMS, the Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department, Marion County, Missouri Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-72 at approximately 8:20PM yesterday.

A 1999 Chevy Blazer driven by 48 year old Julie D. Safe was attempting to negotiate a curve on eastbound I-72 near the I-172 interchange outside of Barry. The SUV began to exit the left side of the roadway and Safe overcorrected and spun off the right side of the road and overturned. Safe was transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with moderate injuries. An 8 year old male and 10 year old female passenger were unharmed. All were wearing safety belts.

Safe was cited for driving with a revoked license and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.