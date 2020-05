By Jeremy Coumbes on May 19, 2020 at 1:01pm

37 year old Jason M. Rennecker of Barry turned himself into Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies today after failing to register as a sex offender as required by law.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says deputies attempted to arrest Rennecker yesterday, but he was not at his residence when deputies arrived.

Rennecker, upon receiving information that he was wanted on a warrant, turned himself in to the Pike County Jail.

Rennecker posted bond and was released pending court appearance.