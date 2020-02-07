Pike County Man Arrested for Indecent Solicitation of a Child

A Pike County man is behind bars at this hour, after complaints from a concerned mother.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court authorized search warrant at a residence in rural Barry, Illinois yesterday, after receiving a complaint from a local mother who indicated her juvenile daughter was receiving inappropriate messages from a 19 year old male through social media.

During the course of the investigation prompted by the complaint, other female victims were located, according to law enforcement officials.

19 year old Isaac E. Henson of Barry was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and grooming. Henson is also wanted on a Sangamon County warrant for retail theft.

Electronic devices were seized from the residence as a result of the investigation and search warrant.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that “the investigation is still very active and additional charges may be pending”.

In a statement released this evening by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff David Greenwood wants to remind parents to be pro-active with their children’s usage of social media. Greenwood says that law enforcement is seeing more and more cases involving sexually explicit messages between children and adults.

“This particular investigation began because a parent was able to read the messages sent to her daughter by an adult and immediately reported the incident the law enforcement.”

Sheriff David Greenwood has also attached a guide for parents or guardians to be on look-out for the following apps on their children’s electronic devices.