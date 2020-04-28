Pike County Man Arrested On Sexual Assault & Abuse Charges

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies concluded a month-long criminal sexual assault investigation with an arrest yesterday. 21 year old Clayton G Watts of Pittsfield was arrested in a traffic stop at 5:28 yesterday evening in Pittsfield. Watts was found to be in possession of a suspected controlled substance. The controlled substance charge is pending confirmation by the Illinois State Police Laboratory.

Watts was then served with a warrant for Class 1 Felony Criminal Sexual Assault and Class 2 Felony Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. The arrest is a result of an investigation where Watts allegedly had sexual contact with a person under the age of 18. According to Pike County Sheriff Zack Orr, as the month-long probe into the initial incident progress, more victims have come forward. Orr says additional charges are likely.

Watts is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail on a $120,000 bond.