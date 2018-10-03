Pike County Woman Dies in Adams County Accident

A Pike County woman, and three Adams County residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 24 just east of Illinois 96 in Adams County yesterday afternoon about 3:30.

Illinois State police identified one of the deceased as the driver, 57-year-old Gay Ivey of Perry.

The three other fatalities were identified by investigating officers as 85-year-old Shirley Gooding, 63-year-old Dennis Kadow, and 71-year-old Sally Stoermer, all of Camp Point.

State police say Ivey’s passenger bus was eastbound on 24, when the bus crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 4 axle truck driven by 20-year-old Parker Fuller of Ursa.

Police say the occupants of the van died as the crash site. Fuller was treated for minor injuries at Blessing Hospital.

Fuller was cited for violating a driver’s license classification.

