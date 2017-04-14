Pike County Man Headed to Federal Prison in Child Sex Case

By Gary Scott on April 14 at 9:01am

A Pike County man is headed to prison in connection with an interstate case involving alleged sex with a minor.

48-year-old Ralph Hathaway of New Canton was sentenced yesterday to more than 33 years in federal prison.

A federal jury last September found him guilty of transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Federal officials claimed Hathaway traveled on several occasions from Pike County to South Carolina over a 2 year period starting in 2013 to have sex with a 13 year old girl. They claim Hathaway met the girl on line.

The charges also claim Hathaway brought the girl from South Carolina to his camper in Troy, Missouri, where Hathaway was arrested in June of 2015.

He has been in custody of federal officials since his arrest.