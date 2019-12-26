Pike County Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed Christmas Night

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a stabbing incident that occurred late Christmas night.

At 9:07 pm least night, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a stabbing that occurred in rural New Canton. A 45 year old male was found at the scene when officers arrived who had been stabbed reportedly more than once.

63 year old Lawrence E. Nowlan of New Canton was detained on scene and taken to the Pike County Jail where he was later arrested on a charge of Aggravated Battery.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of his injuries.

Nowlan is currently being held at the Pike County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The Illinois State Police assisted the Pike County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation which is still ongoing, with further possible charges pending.