PIke County minister arrested for alleged criminal sexual abuse of a minor

A minister from Pike County is behind bars for alleged criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, 51-year old Jeffrey Krupinski, a minister at Detroit Christian Church, was taken into custody Friday following his arrest for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.

Krupinski’s arrest came as a result of the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services and Arkansas law enforcement agencies contacting Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty and notifying him that a 14-year old female who spent time with the Krupinski family over the summer had since made allegations of abuse, according to the paper. Reports say that Petty then launched an investigation into the allegations after reviewing the case and determining that there was enough evidence to proceed.

Charges filed by Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren accuse Krupinski of rubbing the girl’s genitals through her clothing and putting his hand on her breast sometime around July 4th of this year. Krupinski made his first appearance in Pike County court on Tuesday, in which a verbal motion to reduce his $45-thousand dollar bond was denied and the judge told Krupinski to refrain from contact with anyone under the age of 18. A preliminary hearing was set for November 13th at 1 p.m.

According to the paper, aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a felony that carries possible sentences of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.