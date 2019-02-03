Pike County Receives USDA Grant for Small Business

Pike County has received a considerable amount of money to aid their small business community.

Illinois Republican Congressman Darin LaHood announced Wednesday that the United States Department of Agriculture approved a a rural development grant award of $50,000 to the Western Illinois Foundation in order to assist in helping small businesses develop in Pike and Moultrie counties.

The grant money will be matched by the WIU Foundation with $67,500. The complete total going to the two counties amounts to $117,500 for small, rural businesses to develop.

The WIU Foundation will help assist businesses with retention and expansion projects throughout both counties. The assistance will include marketing, social media, and training for both businesses and entrepreneurs. In addition, the foundation will focus businesses on business planning, e-commerce, customer service relationships, and transition planning.

Logan Tobler helped in the gathering of this report.