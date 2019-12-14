Pike County Search Warrant Leads to Barry Man’s Arrest

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 14, 2019 at 11:02am

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies made one arrest with assistance from the West Central Illinois Drug Taskforce and the Illinois State Police yesterday afternoon.

The agencies executed a court-authorized search warrant in the 300 block of E. Mississippi Street in New Canton, Illinois, were methamphetamine and methamphetamine related paraphernalia was located and seized.

Arrested as a result of the investigation was Nathan L. Bradshaw, age 36, of Barry. Bradshaw was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradshaw was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail.