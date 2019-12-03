Pike County Sheriff Arrested Man After Aggravated Fleeing Incident

Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Illinois Department of Corrections parolee in the county after he had failed to appear in Pike County Court on November 14th.

29 year old John E Resor of Barry was arrested early Sunday morning after a brief chase stemming from a traffic stop. Resor has been out on Mandatory Supervised Release as part of his sentencing in a 2010 crime spree in which he stole a vehicle. Resor plead guilty to 2 Class 2 felonies of possession of a stolen vehicle. The plea came after Resor violated probation from a 2007 spree in which he was charged and sentenced for three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of arson. Resor had previously been sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for burglary and given 48 months of probation for the vehicle theft and arson cases.

Resor was cited on Sunday for aggravated fleeing of the police over 21 miles per hour of the statutory limit and resisting, obstructing or disarming a peace officer during an arrest. He is currently being held at the Pike County Jail awaiting an appearance in Pike County Court Tuesday morning.