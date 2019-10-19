Pike County Sheriff Seeking Info on Armed Robbery

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in solving an armed robbery that occurred in Pike County this week.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood

On October 16th at 1:54 AM, The Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Jiffi Stop in Barry off of State Highway 106.

A masked white male entered the Jiffi Stop, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was in the store for a short amount of time and left with a small amount of cash and items from the store.

An investigation into the identity of the suspect is ongoing and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help with his identification.

He is described as a white male approximately 5’11” and approximately 200 lbs. Although the suspect’s face was not observed at the store, it was captured on a surveillance camera nearby.

If you have information regarding the identity of this individual, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500.