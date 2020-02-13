Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Pittsfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, February 11th at 4:41PM in the 300 block of Landess Terrace. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 23 year old Dakota L. Kallal of Pittsfield was arrested on a Calhoun County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kallal was arrested without incident and is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man On Sexual Abuse Charges
By Benjamin Cox on February 12, 2020 at 6:40pm