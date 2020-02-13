Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man On Sexual Abuse Charges

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Pittsfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, February 11th at 4:41PM in the 300 block of Landess Terrace. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 23 year old Dakota L. Kallal of Pittsfield was arrested on a Calhoun County warrant for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Kallal was arrested without incident and is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.

