Pike County to celebrate 100 years of having a farm bureau

By Anthony Engle on May 6 at 1:20pm

The presence of a farm bureau in Pike County for a century will be celebrated.

May 10th marks the 100 year anniversary of the creation of the Pike County Farm Bureau.

At the March 25th, 2019 meeting of the Pike County Board, the commissioners proclaimed May 10th, 2019 to be ‘100 Years of Farm Bureau in Pike County Day”.

According to Kim Curry, the president of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, a committee of past farm bureau presidents and other leaders are planning a full slate of activities in recognition of the centennial celebration.