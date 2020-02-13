Pike Deputies Arrest Brown County Woman On Meth Charges

On Tuesday, February 11th at 11:55PM Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford car on US Highway 54 near the Village of Summer Hill. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 44 year old Robin K. Gibson of Hesperia, California was cited for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, having no valid driver’s license, and improper lane usage. He was cited and released on his own recognizance.

A passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Stacy A Sitze of Mt. Sterling, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested without incident and is currently being lodged at the Pike County Jail.