Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Announce PPE Donation Site

The Pike-Scott Farm Bureau has announced a collection site in Pittsfield for the donation of medical supplies and PPE. Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Martin has announced people can drop-off N95 and other PPEs at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. The donation bin is located at the Emergency Department entrance at the hospital located at 640 West Washington Street.

Blake Roderick said in an email this morning that the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau, Illini Community Hospital, and the Pike County Health Department are trying to reach farmers, laborers, grain elevators, contractors, and others who might have extra unused N95 masks. The masks are needed by local health care providers in response to the COVID-19 emergency until supplies are available from government agencies.

Roderick urged residents to only leave to drop off the masks and PPE when undertaking other essential travel.